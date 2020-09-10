(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Airlines Group will cut around 4,300 positions due to the “long road to recovery for the global airline industry,” according to a statement to the exchange.

Singapore Airlines reiterates that it expects to operate under 50% of its capacity at end of financial year 2020/21 compared to pre-Covid levels.

Group will cut positions across Singapore Airlines, SilkAir and Scoot.

Discussions have started with Singapore-based unions and Singapore Airlines will finalize the arrangements as soon as possible for those affected.

