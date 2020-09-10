1h ago
Singapore Airlines Plans to Cut Around 4,300 Jobs
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Airlines Group will cut around 4,300 positions due to the “long road to recovery for the global airline industry,” according to a statement to the exchange.
- Singapore Airlines reiterates that it expects to operate under 50% of its capacity at end of financial year 2020/21 compared to pre-Covid levels.
- Group will cut positions across Singapore Airlines, SilkAir and Scoot.
- Discussions have started with Singapore-based unions and Singapore Airlines will finalize the arrangements as soon as possible for those affected.
