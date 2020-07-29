(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Airlines Ltd., consistently voted one of the world’s best airlines by Skytrax, posted its largest quarterly loss on record after the coronavirus left it flying a tiny fraction of its usual number of passengers.

Net loss in the three months to June was S$1.12 billion ($815 million), compared with a net income of S$111 million a year earlier, the carrier said Wednesday in a statement. Sales dropped 79% to S$851 million.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to torment the global aviation industry, which is which is struggling with a plunge in traffic caused by tight border controls and a reluctance to travel. Singapore Airlines has said that passenger traffic could take two to four years to recover to levels seen before the outbreak.

