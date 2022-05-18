(Bloomberg) -- A welcome revival in travel and cargo demand helped Singapore Airlines Ltd. narrow losses in the second half of the fiscal year through March, though the high price of oil weighed on the carrier, its annual results showed.

The net loss in the October-March period was S$125.2 million ($90 million), Singapore Airlines said in a statement Wednesday, compared with a S$804 million loss a year earlier. Sales more than doubled in the six-month period to S$4.79 billion.

Singapore started unraveling tight Covid-19 travel restrictions in September, allowing fully-vaccinated people from certain countries to enter without having to quarantine -- a boost to the national flag carrier, which had suffered record losses in the height of the pandemic. After further loosening curbs in April, quarantine-free entry is available for inoculated travelers from everywhere.

“Key markets around the world have further eased travel restrictions, supporting a strong recovery in demand in air travel across all cabin classes,” the airline said. “Forward sales, when measured as a percentage of the total number of seats available, in the next three months up to August 2022 are approaching pre-Covid-19 levels.”

