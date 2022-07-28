(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Airlines Ltd. swung to a profit for the three months ended June, as countries around the world emerged from the pandemic and reopened borders, sparking a rebound in travel.

The airline said in a statement Thursday that it posted net income of S$370 million ($268 million), compared with a loss of S$409 million in the same period in 2021. Revenue came in at S$3.91 billion versus S$1.3 billion a year earlier.

Singapore started dismantling its Covid border curbs last year, initially via so-called vaccinated travel lanes with a handful of countries to allow inoculated people to enter without having to do quarantine, and then opening more widely to travelers from everywhere. While the city-state is still reporting several thousand infections a day, most virus curbs such as limits on gatherings have been lifted and authorities are preparing to vaccinate young children.

Singapore’s Changi Airport said last week it will resume operations at its Terminal 4 on Sept. 13 to meet demand after it was shuttered for more than two years due to the impact of the pandemic on travel.

In the depths of the Covid crisis, with no domestic market in which to operate, Singapore Airlines cut pay and thousands of jobs, renegotiated aircraft contracts and deferred plane deliveries to put a lid on costs. To help it through, the company has raised S$22.4 billion in additional liquidity since April 2020.

The airline now plans to increase services to destinations across the world, including restoring India operations to pre-Covid levels and adding more flights to Japanese cities like Tokyo and Osaka. It said earlier this month that more services will be added to Los Angeles and Paris in response to strong demand.

Singapore Airlines is also committing to a strategy of working with international partners and establishing overseas hubs, Chief Executive Officer Goh Choon Phong said in an interview with Bloomberg News in late May.

Singapore Airlines’ shares rose 0.2% ahead of the results Thursday. The company has three buy ratings, seven holds and two sells among analysts tracked by Bloomberg News.

