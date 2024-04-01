(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Airlines Ltd. will resume flights to three Chinese cities later this month following a three-week suspension due to “regulatory reasons”, CNA reported, citing a company spokesperson.

The airline will restart services to Chongqing, Chengdu and Xiamen on April 22, according to the report. The SIA spokesperson didn’t elaborate on the reason for the suspension, said CNA. This is not the first time the airline had to pause flights, having halted services to four Chinese cities for regulatory reasons last year.

