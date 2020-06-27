(Bloomberg) -- Singapore and Malaysia agreed to establish reciprocal arrangements for essential business travel and periodic commuting, following a call between their respective prime ministers on Friday.

The Reciprocal Green Lane will “facilitate cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes,” according to a statement from Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was published on Saturday. A Periodic Commuting Arrangement will allow Singapore and Malaysia residents with long-term immigration passes to periodically return to their home countries.

It’s one of the world’s first agreements to allow cross-border travel following the coronavirus crisis, and will be seen as a model for other nations. Similar agreements with low affected countries like Australia and New Zealand have also been considered.

Both prime ministers told their officials to “work expeditiously on the operational details” of the arrangements, which are expected to include additional rules around public health.

