(Bloomberg) -- Authorities in Singapore arrested 10 foreigners for suspected offenses including money laundering and forgery, in a case involving about S$1 billion ($736 million) of properties, luxury cars, cash and other assets.

The Singapore Police Force said in a statement late Wednesday that it conducted simultaneous raids on Aug. 15 that led to the arrests. The police issued prohibition of disposal orders against 94 properties and 50 vehicles with a total estimated value of more than S$815 million. Other assets confiscated include cash, more than 250 luxury bags and watches and over 270 pieces of jeweleries, according to the statement.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.