(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s international visitor arrivals doubled in 2023 from a year ago to reach 13.6 million, led by travelers from Indonesia, China and Malaysia.

That’s 71% of the international visitors arrivals in 2019. The country’s tourism receipts last year reached an estimated S$24.5 billion ($18.3 billion) to S$26 billion, surpassing an earlier forecast of as much as S$21 billion, according to a statement from the Singapore Tourism Board on Thursday.

The average hotel room rate of S$282 exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

The travel industry is expected to continue recovering in 2024, driven by improved global flight connectivity and a 30-day visa-free travel between China and Singapore, the tourism board said. Visitor arrivals are forecast to reach 15 to 16 million, bringing in S$26 billion to S$27.5 billion in tourism receipts.

The city-state hosted international acts including Blackpink, Jacky Cheung and Robbie Williams in 2023. Sell-out shows this year include Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran.

