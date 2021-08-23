(Bloomberg) -- Singapore has urged all employers to consider implementing a differentiated policy for existing and new employees to get vaccinated or undergo regular testing, following the example set by the government.

Under an updated advisory issued on Monday, employers can ask staff who choose not to be vaccinated to foot the bill for regular testing as well as exclude them from Covid-19 related medical benefits, the country’s tripartite partners consisting the government, unions and employers said.

Companies should not fire or threaten termination of an employee’s service on the basis of vaccination status alone, it added. However, “employers may exercise their right to contractually terminate employment if unvaccinated employees do not comply with reasonable vaccination-differentiated workplace measures,” the Ministry of Manpower, National Trades Union Congress and Singapore National Employers Federation said.

From October 1, staff in selected sectors like restaurants and gyms would be required to get vaccinated or else undergo twice-a-week testing, a move that the government as the country’s largest employer will be implementing as well.

Singapore recently relaxed virus measures to allow as many as 50% of employees who are otherwise able to work at home to return to the office last week as part of a calibrated reopening.

