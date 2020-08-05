(Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and United Overseas Bank Ltd. posted second straight profit declines after setting aside more provisions for loan losses during the pandemic-fueled recession.

Singapore-based DBS saw net income fall 22% from a year earlier and UOB posted a 40% drop as a slump in lending income added to their woes, results for the three months ended June 30 showed Thursday.

Like their global peers, Singapore’s banks are bracing for a wave of soured debts as the coronavirus crisis hammers companies and households. While a host of government relief measures have supported businesses, the central bank has signaled they won’t be extended and ordered the lenders to cap their 2020 dividend payouts to boost capital reserves.

At DBS, Southeast Asia’s largest bank, net income totaled S$1.25 billion ($913 million), beating the S$1.19 billion projected by analysts, as a drop in expenses cushioned the blow. UOB’s profit was S$703 million, missing the S$784 million estimated.

Singapore’s economy plunged into recession in the second quarter amid restrictions to control the spread of Covid-19. Gross domestic product tumbled an annualized 41.2% from the previous three months, the biggest quarterly contraction on record.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., Southeast Asia’s second-largest bank, will report its earnings Friday.

