Singapore said it will prohibit ship crew changes for personnel with recent travel history to Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

From May 2, crew with recent travel history to, including transiting in, those countries within the last 14 days preceding arrival to Singapore are barred from the port of Singapore, according to a circular from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

This is in line with measures announced Friday by the Ministry of Health barring long-term pass holders and short-term visitors from entry or transit into Singapore.

