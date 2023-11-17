(Bloomberg) -- Singapore linked its system to enable real-time money transfers with Indonesia and extended its real-time payment linkage to Malaysia to promote economic connectivity with the neighboring countries.

From Friday, customers of participating banks will be able to wire money via QR code used by merchants in both markets, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Bank Indonesia said in a joint statement.

The MAS also connected its PayNow real-time payment system with its Malaysian counterpart on the same day, according to a separate release. MAS Managing Director Ravi Menon and BNM Governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffor executed live cross-border transfers to each other at the annual fintech festival in Singapore.

The latest payment connections are part of the trend in Asia where instantaneous fund transfers via mobile phones are happening, bypassing the need to exchange currencies at money changers or to visit bank branches. Singapore has pioneered similar connections with Thailand and India over the last two years.

The city-state’s tie-up with Malaysia is particularly significant given their vast people flows. Earlier this year, travelers in the two countries were enabled to pay for their purchases via mobile phones. Individual transfers and remittance between the two countries stood around S$2.3 billion ($1.7 billion) last year.

--With assistance from Chanyaporn Chanjaroen.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.