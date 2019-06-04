(Bloomberg) -- The Singaporean state has built up a stake of about 3% in Julius Baer Group AG, providing a major boost for the wealth manager in the midst of an aggressive push in Asia.

The acquisition made through wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd. will come as a relief for Chief Executive Officer Bernhard Hodler after Julius Baer’s stock fell the most among Switzerland’s biggest companies last year. Blackrock Inc. and Wellington Management Group LLP are also among the company’s top shareholders.

It’s not the first time GIC has invested in Swiss banks. The fund invested in Switzerland’s biggest bank, UBS Group AG early in the financial crisis, purchasing debt that was converted into stock when UBS needed capital to cover losses on subprime mortgage bonds.

GIC then cut its ownership by almost half two years ago, saying it was “disappointed” that it lost money during near decade in which it was invested in the Swiss bank.

