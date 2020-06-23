(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.

Singapore started the process to hold a general election as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong seeks a renewed mandate to govern amid the coronavirus pandemic that has pummeled the country’s economy.

Lee said in a speech on Tuesday that he saw President Halimah Yacob to advise her to dissolve parliament and issue the writ of election, setting the stage for the upcoming polls.

The government’s approach to tackling Covid-19 and the economic fallout is set to become a defining issue in the vote. Singapore, which has more than 42,000 confirmed cases of the virus, last week further relaxed restrictive measures and allowed most activities to resume, with authorities assessing the infection situation to be under control.

