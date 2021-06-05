(Bloomberg) -- Singapore called off its hosting of the Formula One Grand Prix race in October amid the pandemic, even while some other worse-hit countries keep plans to hold theirs as nations diverge on re-opening borders and carrying out large-scale events.

The cancellation for a second year is due to “ongoing safety and logistic concerns brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic,” promoter Singapore GP Pte said Friday. Formula One reiterated it will continue to work with all promoters during this “fluid time and have several options for additional races.” It didn’t elaborate.

A wave of infections in recent weeks had forced the city-state to scrap high-profile events such as the World Economic Forum and the Shangri-La Dialogue. Calling off the Formula One race suggests a planned easing of restrictions as the wave abates may still not allow for mass events or a big tourism boost that would accompany such gatherings.

The Singapore leg would have been the 16th race of 23 this season, according to its website. The sixth race takes place this weekend in Baku, Azerbaijan, where vaccination rates are lower than Singapore. The competition next goes to France, where visitors from so-called “green” nations will be accepted with proof of vaccination, and then to the U.K., Italy and Russia in coming weeks and months.

The U.K. recorded its biggest increase in cases since March on Friday, and the Telegraph said Britain is accelerating its vaccination program in a bid to stay on its path out of lockdown. It will hold the Formula One race on July 18. The Financial Times reported that officials are drawing up contingency plans to delay the country’s final phase of easing, possibly to July 5 from June 21.

Italy too is continuing to quicken its inoculation campaign amid an easing of restrictions that started last month, while Russian President Vladimir Putin said he expects 60% of his countrymen to be immune to Covid-19 by September.

The race cancellation adds a footnote to a pledge by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong this week that Singapore would not be left behind as developed economies reopen, marking an intention to shift away from the strict containment approach that’s helped some Asian places eliminate the virus but which leaves them increasingly isolated.

“Given the unpredictable Covid-19 situation around the world, this decision prioritizes the health and safety of all participants, fans and the public,” Ong Ling Lee, director for sports at the Singapore Tourism Board, said in a statement on Friday. “We are working closely with Singapore GP, Formula 1 and other government agencies to determine the future of the race.”

Government officials have warned any easing of restrictions will be done in a controlled manner.

“A cautious approach but probably rightly so,” said Selena Ling, head of Treasury research and strategy at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore. “The impact is likely to be quite muted.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.