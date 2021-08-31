(Bloomberg) -- Singapore recorded more than 100 cases of Covid-19 for the eighth straight day on Tuesday. Mauritius is easing isolation rules for visitors after it vaccinated more than 60% of its population sooner than it had planned.

Moderna Inc.’s vaccine generated more than double the antibodies of a similar shot made by Pfizer Inc. in research that compared immune responses evoked by the two inoculations.

Deutsche Bank AG will require anyone entering its new U.S. headquarters to be vaccinated. Raymond James Financial Inc. pushed back its return-to-office date to the middle of October as the virus surges in its home state of Florida.

Ireland is ending most pandemic restrictions. The European Union reached a goal of fully vaccinating 70% of its adult population.

Key Developments:

Raymond James Delays Return to Office (5:30 a.m. HK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. has pushed back its return-to-office date to the middle of October as the coronavirus surges in its home state of Florida.

The St. Petersburg-based firm has told workers they don’t have to return to the office until Oct. 11, according to people familiar with the matter. The firm had initially wanted some workers to return to work next week, one person said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment.

Deutsche Bank’s Vaccine Mandate in U.S. (5 a.m. HK)

Deutsche Bank AG will require anyone entering its new U.S. headquarters to be vaccinated against Covid-19, broadening its policy as other financial firms restrict access for those who don’t get shots.

The rule applies to staff, vendors and clients seeking access to Deutsche Bank Center at 1 Columbus Circle in New York, according to a person familiar with the matter. That represents an expansion from guidance provided earlier in August, when the lender said it would allow only fully vaccinated employees to access U.S. trading floors.

Oklahoma City Rejects Mask Mandate (4:15 p.m. NY)

The Oklahoma City Council rejected a proposal Tuesday to reinstate a mask mandate even with a 60% increase in hospital admissions since the beginning of August, the Oklahoman newspaper reported. Hospitals are “on the worst-case scenario,” said Phil Maytubby, chief operating officer of the local health department. ICU bed occupancy is up 30% since the start of August, the newspaper reported.

Utah, Idaho, Montana Hospitals Need Help (4:10 p.m. NY)

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said Tuesday the state’s hospitals are at a “breaking point” amid the latest wave of Covid-19 cases, the Deseret News reported. Staffing shortages have reduced bed capacity, Cox said.

Neighboring Idaho plans to deploy as many as 150 National Guard members to help short-staffed hospitals. “We’ve reached a point in the pandemic we have not been before,” Governor Brad Little said, according to the Idaho Statesman.

In Montana, the state’s largest hospital is bringing in National Guard troops for the second time in two years to ease staffing shortages, the Billings Gazette reported. The Billings Clinic, which had 44 Covid-19 patients as of Monday, is also postponing some medical procedures, the newspaper reported.

Colorado Infections Highest Among Kids (2:35 p.m. NY)

Children account for the fastest rate of new Covid-19 infections in Colorado, Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, told an online news briefing Tuesday. The trend started in July before schools opened, she said, and officials are encouraging schools to require face masks though there is no mandate.

Colorado has “significant” hospital capacity for children and adults, said Scott Bookman, the state’s Covid-19 incident commander, who called vaccines “the ticket out of this pandemic.”

Moderna Generates More Antibodies Than Pfizer (2:30 p.m. NY)

Moderna Inc.’s Covid vaccine generated more than double the antibodies of a similar shot made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE in research that compared immune responses evoked by the two inoculations.

The study is one of the first to compare levels of antibodies produced by the two vaccines, which are thought to be one of the important components of the immune response. It didn’t examine whether the antibody differences led to a difference in efficacy over time between the two shots, which both were more than 90% effective in final-stage clinical trials.

Ireland Dropping Most Restrictions (1:30 p.m. NY)

Ireland will drop most pandemic restrictions in the coming weeks, with almost 90% of the adult population now vaccinated. The government will move from a system of rules to manage the virus to “personal responsibility,” Prime Minister Micheal Martin said in a national address.

Public transport will return to full capacity starting Wednesday while people can begin returning to the office beginning Sept. 20. Capacity restrictions for live events will be eased on Sept. 6, with most remaining restrictions scheduled to go by Oct. 22. Masks will still be required on public transport and in shops. The government is also preparing to roll out a vaccine booster program for the winter, Martin said.

Mauritius Eases ‘Bubble’ Rules for Tourists (1 p.m. NY)

Mauritius vaccinated 60% of its population a month ahead of target and now plans to halve the number of days tourists will need to isolate on the island nation after arrival.

The “milestone comes ahead of two major steps to reduce restrictions on inbound international travel,” the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

Inoculated tourists will have to spend seven days in a a so-called resort bubble hotel from Wednesday, down from 14 days now, before they can travel freely. From Oct. 1, they will be free to explore the Indian Ocean Island nation without restrictions. That’s provided they submit a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before arrival, the agency said.

Morocco Begins Vaccinating Teens (11:45 a.m. NY)

Morocco started administering shots to 12-to-17-year-olds on Tuesday, as the kingdom speeds up one of Africa’s most advanced vaccination campaigns ahead of the start of the new school year. Some 3 million Moroccans from that age category are expected to be vaccinated, Hespress online newspaper reported.

Hochul Allocates $65 Million for Boosters (11:30 p.m. NY)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she is allocating $65 million for local communities to set up facilities to administer Covid booster shots. The Biden administration said it wants to start rolling out boosters on Sept. 20, though the plan hasn’t yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Hochul, who took office last week, said she has spoken about boosters with Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser for the pandemic.

Italy Expands Use of Passports Amid Protests (10:40 a.m. NY)

Italy will require travelers on planes, ferries, and long-distance trains and coaches to show proof of vaccination or of a recent negative Covid test. The so-called green pass, a digital certificate also given to those who have recovered from Covid, will be required also for school and university personnel. University students attending in-class lessons will also be asked to show proof of vaccination.

The long-announced measures have been criticized by anti-vaccine activists, who are organizing protests to block the country’s main railway station on Wednesday. Doctors and journalists have also been targets of online intimidation and hate campaigns.

Colorado Requires Vaccines for Hospital Staff (8:56 am NY)

In Colorado, a state panel approved emergency rules requiring vaccinations for staff in hospitals and other licensed health-care settings, officials said. An estimated 30% of Colorado’s health-care workers have yet to be vaccinated, according to state data. The panel voted late Monday.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced Tuesday that 75% of eligible state residents have received at least one vaccine dose.

EU Reaches Vaccination Milestone (5:38 a.m NY)

The European Union’s vaccination campaign reached an important milestone on Tuesday, announcing that 70% of adults in the bloc have now been fully vaccinated, meeting a target that it had previously set.

“I call on everyone who can to get vaccinated,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “This is the only way to protect yourself and the others.”

