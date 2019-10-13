(Bloomberg) -- Singapore eased monetary policy for the first time since 2016, following a trend set by global central banks trying to shore up economic growth as world demand weakens.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, which uses the exchange rate as its main policy tool, reduced “slightly the rate of appreciation” of the currency band, while keeping unchanged the width and the level at which it is centered.

“MAS will continue to closely monitor economic developments and is prepared to recalibrate monetary policy should prospects for inflation and growth weaken significantly,'’ the central bank said.

The decision comes on the same day data showed the economy narrowly missed a recession in the third quarter. Gross domestic product grew an annualized 0.6% from the second quarter, when it contracted a revised 2.7%. Compared with a year ago, GDP rose 0.1%, versus a 0.2% median gain in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The monetary policy decision was predicted by 14 of the 22 economists surveyed by Bloomberg, with the remainder projecting a more aggressive move to a zero slope. The MAS held policy in April after tightening twice last year.

The Singapore dollar gained after the decision, rising 0.1% to S$1.3716 against the U.S. currency as of 8:03 a.m. in Singapore.

​Central bankers globally are taking a more dovish stance as U.S.-China tensions weigh on growth and as manufacturing weakness threatens to spill over into services sectors. In Singapore, authorities have taken a gradual approach as they monitor risks and keep a close watch on labor-market indicators that so far have stayed resilient.

The MAS guides the local dollar against a basket of its counterparts and adjusts the pace of its appreciation or depreciation by changing the slope, width and center of a currency band. It doesn’t disclose details of the basket, or the band or the pace of appreciation or depreciation.

