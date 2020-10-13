(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s central bank kept monetary policy unchanged Wednesday as expected, with the economy starting to gradually recover from its worst recession in years with the aid of a massive fiscal stimulus push.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, which uses the exchange rate as its main policy tool rather than a benchmark interest rate, kept the slope, width, and center of the currency band unchanged, it said in a statement Wednesday. The slope of the band is currently at 0%, implying the MAS isn’t seeking an appreciation in the currency.

All 19 economists in a Bloomberg survey had predicted no change to the policy band.

MAS guides the local dollar against a basket of currencies and adjusts the pace of appreciation or depreciation by changing the slope, width and center of the currency band. It doesn’t disclose details of the basket, the band or the pace of appreciation or depreciation.

“As core inflation is expected to stay low, MAS assesses that an accommodative policy stance will remain appropriate for some time,” the central bank said in its statement.

The decision was announced alongside government data showing the economy shrank 7% in the third quarter from a year ago, after declining 13.3% in the previous three months. The MAS reiterated the government’s forecast for a full-year contraction of 5% to 7%.

The MAS took unprecedented easing steps in March, about a week before Singapore went into a partial lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The government has since ramped up its fiscal stimulus to about S$100 billion ($73.6 billion), focusing its support on businesses and workers worst hit by the pandemic.

MAS Managing Director Ravi Menon said this week that as much as a fifth of the economy will face “deep scarring” and may not recover, while a significant portion won’t go back to pre-crisis levels for some time. He cited the aviation and tourism industries as a worry, given the slow recovery in travel.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry didn’t provide an annualized quarter-on-quarter figure for gross domestic product. On a non-annualized basis, GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 7.9% in the third quarter from the previous three months.

