(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s central bank kept its monetary policy settings unchanged on Friday amid a worsening in the global growth outlook and low inflation.

After tightening policy twice last year, the Monetary Authority of Singapore -- which uses the exchange rate as its main policy tool -- left the slope and width of the currency band unchanged, as well as the level at which it is centered. The stance is “consistent with a modest and gradual appreciation path” of the currency band, it said in a statement on its website.

Twenty of the 22 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted the move, with just two predicting a tightening.

Central banks globally have taken an abrupt turn toward more dovish policy in 2019, led by a change in tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve. World growth forecasts have been repeatedly downgraded, including by the International Monetary Fund this week, as U.S.-China trade tensions remain heightened and as Chinese demand ebbs.

In export-reliant Singapore, the government sees the economic expansion slowing this year to just below the midpoint of the 1.5 to 3.5 percent range after a 3.2 percent pace in 2018.

A separate report Friday showed gross domestic product grew an annualized 1.3 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, according to an advanced estimate from the government, lower than the 1.4 percent median forecast in a Bloomberg survey.

The MAS guides the local dollar against a basket of its counterparts and adjusts the pace of its appreciation or depreciation by changing the slope, width and center of a currency band. It doesn’t disclose details of the basket, or the band or the pace of appreciation or depreciation.

A subdued inflation outlook is also giving policy makers room to hold off on more tightening. Consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in February from a year ago, up slightly from 0.4 percent in the previous month.

Central banks across Asia are pausing or mulling interest-rate cuts. India lowered rates twice this year already, while Malaysia is seen as next in line to ease after policy makers cut growth forecasts last month.

