(Bloomberg) -- Ravi Menon will remain in his post as managing director of Singapore’s central bank for another term, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Menon’s two-year term at the Monetary Authority of Singapore will be extended when it ends this month, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the appointment isn’t public yet. His current term took effect on June 1, 2017.

First appointed as head of the MAS in 2011, 55-year-old Menon has helped to steer the economy through the aftermath of the global financial crisis. He’s spearheaded efforts to build the city state into a financial technology hub and sought to restore the banking industry’s image after a number of anti-money laundering lapses in relation to fund flows tied to 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

Read why fintech startups love Singapore’s hawk-eyed central banker

A former permanent secretary at the Ministry of Trade & Industry and deputy secretary at the Ministry of Finance, Menon has been building credibility in the international central banking community. His name was floated as a potential successor to the Bank of England’s Mark Carney and as a new chief of the Financial Stability Board, though the FSB job eventually went to Randal Quarles.

Menon’s term extension comes as the U.S.-China trade war and weaker global demand clouds the outlook for Singapore, which this month narrowed its economic growth forecast range for 2019 to 1.5%-2.5% from 1.5%-3.5% previously. The MAS, which uses the exchange rate as its main tool, left its policy stance unchanged in April.

