(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Armed Forces and China’s People’s Liberation Army are set to resume a bilateral exercise in the city-state after it was put on hold due to the pandemic, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Defence.

China and Singapore will conduct the exercise, focusing on counter-terrorism, over two weeks starting on Sept. 1, according to a statement from the ministry.

“It is part of the Singapore Army’s ongoing efforts in conducting bilateral and multilateral exercises with foreign armies to enhance mutual cooperation with other countries,” Singapore said. “This exercise underscores the warm and friendly bilateral defence relations between Singapore and China.”

Singapore and China undertook a joint naval drill earlier this year, involving two PLA ships. That exercise included helicopter cross-landings, replenishment-at-sea approaches, simulated minefield transits and search and rescue.

The latest exercise comes as China has sought to deepen security ties with Southeast Asian nations, while Washington has pursued greater interconnectivity between its allies and partners in the region. Besides bilateral and multilateral exercises, Singapore and China’s defense establishments will also interact regularly through high-level exchanges, mutual visits, cross-attendance of courses and port calls, Singapore said.

Singapore continues to maintain close relations with the US military, often hosting American warships at its ports and taking part in joint exercises with the US and its allies. The city-state is awaiting delivery of next-generation F-35 jets from the US in the coming years.

(Adds previous naval drill in fourth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.