Singapore will close two shopping malls on the western part of the island for two weeks starting Sunday after 10 recent Covid-19 infections were linked to the properties.

“Our epidemiological investigations have found that there is likely ongoing transmission among individuals who visited these malls,” the Health Ministry said in a statement. “To break any potential chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises, JEM and Westgate shopping malls will be closed to all members of the public.”

The ministry is offering free Covid-19 testing to those who visited the malls from May 10 to May 14. Of the recent cases linked to the malls, four were detected from the testing operations, which are still in progress, according to the statement.

Singapore reported 22 new locally transmitted infections on Saturday, seven are which were untraceable. There were seven imported cases.

