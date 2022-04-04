(Bloomberg) -- Singapore bars, pubs, karaoke establishments, discotheques and nightclubs will be allowed to fully reopen from April 19, as the city-state moves ahead with easing Covid-19 measures.

A negative Covid-19 rapid antigen test supervised by a government-approved test provider is required for patrons before entering nightlife establishments that involve dancing activities, according to a joint statement on Monday from the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Home Affairs.

The move to reopen nightlife activities in Singapore comes amid the country’s biggest move yet to relax restrictions since the pandemic began, injecting a fresh jolt of energy to businesses and consumers. Rules for eating out at restaurants, traveling into the country and mask-wearing while outdoors were among the measures that were loosened starting from late March.

The country won’t need to tighten Covid-19 rules even if the number of virus cases start to rise again because the health care system will be able to cope, the Straits Times reported, citing an interview with Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.