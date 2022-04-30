(Bloomberg) -- Singapore confirmed a case of acute hepatitis in a 10-month old baby and is investigating to see if it has a similar presentation to other cases of the liver inflammation illness reported around the world.

Laboratory testing has determined the case to be negative for the common viruses that cause hepatitis -- type A, B, C and E viruses -- the city state’s Ministry of Health said in an emailed statement. The baby has a previous history of Covid-19 in December, although there’s no current evidence that the acute hepatitis is related to coronavirus.

An outbreak in children of acute hepatitis has killed at least one and required liver transplants in more than a dozen others across the globe, according to the World Health Organization. While the cause is undetermined, investigators are studying a family of pathogens, called adenoviruses, that cause a range of illnesses including the common cold.

As of April 21, 169 cases had been detected, the WHO has said. Most of them were in the U.K., as well as some in countries including Spain, Israel, the U.S. and other nations in Europe. Japan also has said it found some probable cases this week.

U.S. health officials have cast doubt on Covid-19 as a potential cause of the severe hepatitis cases, while adding weight to the possibility that they may be caused by the more common virus linked to stomach ailments.

