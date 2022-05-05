(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s High Court has convicted the main duo linked to a penny-stock rout that wiped out S$8 billion ($5.8 billion) almost 10 years ago, in what prosecutors termed as the city-state’s most serious case of market manipulation.

Malaysian businessman John Soh Chee Wen and Quah Su-Ling were found guilty for their roles in the stock crash, according to a court hearing on Thursday. The pair had faced over 100 charges each for deception and price manipulation.

The conviction is the culmination of years of investigation and a subsequent court trial into the rout that was blamed at that time for denting investor confidence and falling trading volumes. The trading irregularities related to three Singapore-listed companies saw their stocks surge by at least 800% over nine months before they plunged during three days in October 2013.

