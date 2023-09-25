(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s core inflation moderated further in August from a year ago, reflecting improvements to supply chains and lower import costs that build a case for monetary authorities to continue standing pat.

Core inflation, tracked by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to determine policy settings, came in at 3.4% last month, official data showed Monday. The measure, which excludes housing and private transportation costs, was lower than the median forecast of 3.5% in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

All-items inflation eased to 4% in August. That matched the forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey and was slower than the 4.1% reading in July.

The figures are the final price print before the monetary authority’s next policy review in October. Singapore’s central bank, which uses the currency rate as its main tool to support the trade-reliant economy against imported inflation, had kept monetary settings unchanged at its last meeting in April amid an improving inflation outlook.

The central bank expects inflation to moderate further over the next few months as imported inflation remains low compared to year-ago levels and the current tightness in the domestic labour market eases.

