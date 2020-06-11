(Bloomberg) -- Singapore is on track to lift more restrictions on companies and residents by the end of June, and expects the entire economy to reopen in that phase, according to a top minister.

“With the start of phase two, we expect, virtually the entire economy to be reopened -- shops, F&B, dining, social interactions, but there will be limits on the number of people who can get together.” Lawrence Wong, minister for national development, told Bloomberg TV’s Haslinda Amin on Friday.

Wong, who also co-chairs the government taskforce on fighting the virus, said the country has managed to bring coronavirus infections in the city-state under control through aggressive testing and strict measures that were imposed on social distancing. With adequate healthcare and quarantine capacity, there is more room to allow more long-term work pass holders to return to the country, he said.

Singapore is two weeks into the first of a three-phased easing of lockdown measures, that have been in place since early April. After being praised by international health experts for its initial response to the virus in the early months of the pandemic, the city-state -- like many countries -- was blindsided by how contagious Covid-19 is.

An outbreak of infections among migrant workers living in crammed dormitories saw Singapore become one of the most infected countries in Asia. The country has nearly 40,000 recorded total cases of infection as of Thursday.

