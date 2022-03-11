(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Covid-19 infections retreated for a third day in a row on Thursday as the health minister said the city-state’s current wave triggered by the omicron variant may have peaked.

Singapore’s week-on-week infection growth rate, a measure tracking the spread of Covid-19 in the community, has declined recently. The rate fell to 0.93 as of March 10, down from about 2.3 in February, according to data from the health ministry. The city-state reported 16,165 cases in the latest daily tally.

The Southeast Asian financial hub last month announced plans to gradually ease limits on home gatherings and other pandemic curbs before delaying the move as a Covid-19 outbreak continued to test the country’s pivot to living with the virus.

The island nation has now recorded more than 900,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

