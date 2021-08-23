(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s daily tally of locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases rose to the highest since Aug. 5, after 59 infections were discovered linked to a dormitory for foreign workers in the north of the island.

A total of 94 new locally-transmitted cases were found as of 12pm on Monday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on its website. Singapore had eased some restrictions, mostly for fully vaccinated people, since Aug. 10, and had been recording a daily local transmission number around 30 for the past few days.

The spike in cases comes as Singapore is seeking to add more countries to its vaccinated travel lane program. The nation has signaled that it is increasingly shifting away from a so-called Covid Zero strategy aimed at stamping out the virus. Singapore had fully vaccinated about 78% of its population as of Saturday.

