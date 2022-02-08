(Bloomberg) -- Investment in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector in Singapore jumped more than 10 times last year to a record, according to a report, cementing the city-state’s status as a crypto hub even as it remains wary of speculative digital assets.

Last year saw 82 deals worth a combined $1.48 billion, according to KPMG’s Pulse of Fintech report published Tuesday. That’s up from $110 million in 2020.

KPMG expects crypto investment in Singapore to remain robust this year, even as authorities impose more oversight. In one move that sent chills through the industry, the central bank last month told cryptocurrency companies to refrain from advertising their services to the public. A licensing process for permits to operate a regulated cryptocurrency business in Singapore has seen most applicants falter.

“Cryptocurrencies and blockchain are expected to remain very hot areas of investment in 2022, with more crypto firms looking to regulators to provide clear guidance on activities in order to help foster and develop the space,” said Singapore-based Anton Ruddenklau, global fintech leader at KPMG International, in an emailed statement.

Read more: Singapore’s Wary Crypto Embrace Leaves Top Mogul in the Cold

Most of the cryptocurrency and blockchain deals last year targeted software and underlying infrastructure, rather than services, according to the report. The sector accounted for a third of overall investment in Singapore’s fintech industry, which hit a five-year high of $3.94 billion, KPMG said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.