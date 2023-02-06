(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s government defended a decision not to prosecute key figures at Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd. over a major bribery case involving payments to Brazil’s state-run energy company.

“Simply put, there is a lack of sufficient evidence, either documentary or through witnesses, which would establish any criminal charge beyond a reasonable doubt against a specific individual,” Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, told the city-state’s parliament on Monday.

Rajah’s comments came in response to parliamentary questions over Singapore’s decision not to press charges against six former senior managers of Keppel O&M for their alleged involvement in a bribery scandal that cost the company $422 million in total fines. Such a case is rare in Singapore, ranked fifth least corrupt on Transparency International’s latest annual index.

Keppel O&M agreed in 2017 to pay $422 million to end a U.S. probe into illegal payments to officials of Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA. Keppel’s US unit pleaded guilty while the Singapore-based parent entered into a deferred-prosecution agreement with the US government.

Sembcorp Marine, in which state investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte is the biggest shareholder, agreed to acquire Keppel O&M last year.

Last month, Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau issued “stern warnings” to the six former senior managers of Keppel O&M in lieu of prosecution for offenses punishable under the corruption law.

The unnamed individuals allegedly had conspired to pay a total of $55 million in bribes to foreign consultants involved in the company’s business interests in Brazil, according to the CPIB statement in January. The anti-graft agency cited the cross-jurisdiction nature and complexity of the case, along with difficulties in obtaining evidence for prosecution, for not taking further action.

