(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s dollar looks set to strengthen as the central bank is likely to turn more hawkish when it holds its twice-a-year policy review next week, strategists say.

Tightening by the Monetary Authority of Singapore typically involves steepening the slope of an undisclosed range within which the currency can appreciate, but can also include widening or re-centering that so-called band. Barclays Bank Plc strategists expect next Thursday’s decision will involve all three parameters thanks to rising inflation and recommends going short on the U.S. dollar-Singapore dollar pair before the meeting.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earlier this week said it expects MAS to raise the policy band, and maintained its long recommendation on the Singapore dollar-Taiwan dollar pair. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. also recommended investors buy Singapore dollar’s versus Taiwan’s currency. DBS Group Holdings Ltd. forecasts the central bank will steepen the slope of the band.

“We expect the MAS to respond to upside inflation risks by opening up room” for appreciation of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate, strategists Ashish Agrawal and Audrey Ong at Barclays in Singapore wrote in a research note. This adjustment and another expected tightening move in October should fuel SGD NEER gains of about 2.8% by year-end, they said.

Singapore’s dollar has dropped 1% against the U.S. currency this year to trade at 1.3631 to the greenback on Friday, just off its weakest since March 16.

Inflation Pressure

Pressure for tighter monetary policy is building around the world as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushes up commodity prices and a Covid-19 resurgence in China adds to supply chain bottlenecks. Core inflation in Singapore eased to 2.2% in February from 2.4% the previous month but is expected to pick up further in the near term, boosting the case for policy tightening.

The MAS will probably hike the policy band by 50 basis points and re-center it up to the level of the nominal effective exchange rate, Goldman Sachs strategists wrote in their note published Wednesday. Headline inflation will probably quicken to 4.5% in 2022, above the MAS’s inflation forecast band of 2.5% to 3.5%, they said.

DBS said it expects the central bank to steepen the slope of the policy band for a third time but doesn’t see a compelling reason to widen it just yet.

“The last time this happened was in October 2010,” strategist Philip Wee wrote in a client note. “The Singapore dollar was under excessive appreciation pressure from a USD crisis that resulted in America losing one of its triple A debt ratings in August 2011. Today, there is no such pressure.”

