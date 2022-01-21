(Bloomberg) -- Singapore, bracing for a surge of the omicron variant in the country, cut the isolation period for vaccinated people who test positive as well as eased some testing rules for inoculated travelers entering the country.

The maximum isolation period for positive cases will be cut to seven days from 10 for vaccinated individuals, according to the Ministry of Health on Friday. Meanwhile, from Jan. 24, vaccinated travelers to Singapore via both air and land checkpoints will only be required to do unsupervised self-administered Covid-19 tests from Day 2 to Day 7 of their arrivals if they need to leave their homes.

Singapore, one of the most vaccinated places in the world, is attempting to transition to living with the virus while ensuring the health-care system isn’t overwhelmed. While the emergence of the omicron variant has posed fresh concerns, the government didn’t tighten virus curbs, although it also refrained from easing social restrictions that are much more stringent compared with some other countries. Officials on Friday continued to warn of an impending omicron surge, which has become the dominant strain in the country.

“We have not seen the full impact of the omicron wave in Singapore and now is not the right time to take a gamble to remove vaccination-differentiated safe management measures on the hunch that omicron may be less severe for the infected unvaccinated,” Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who co-chairs a virus taskforce, said Friday. “We cannot gamble on the health of Singaporeans.”

Here are other points from the briefing:

In-person visits to hospital wards and residential care homes will be suspended from Jan. 24 to Feb. 20

Booster doses will be offered to 12-17 year-olds from early February, and will need such doses to also maintain their vaccinated status

An initial analysis of 50 cases from a vaccination study involving 150 children aged 5-11 showed that all of them developed high antibody levels in response to two pediatric doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with lower rates of adverse reactions than adolescents and none requiring hospitalization

Positive infections detected using antigen rapid tests at healthcare facilities will be reported, together with the PCR positive cases, as the country uses such tests more regularly. There was an average of about 800 such positive cases reported daily in the past week

With 88% of its total population vaccinated, Singapore is banking on boosters, home recovery and testing to manage cases. Authorities continued to urge caution during the upcoming Lunar New Year festival, and advised people to limit interactions with friends and family. Trade minister Gan Kim Yong also flagged the potential of employees being absent from workplaces on the anticipated high number of cases.

“Even if workers who are infected have mild or no symptoms, health protocols will require them to be isolated,” the health ministry said in its statement. “As the number of infections could potentially be very large, absenteeism rate can go up very sharply.” Businesses should prepare their continuity plans, adhere strictly to safe management measures and encourage workers to test themselves regularly, so as to curb transmission and minimize operational disruptions, according to the statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.