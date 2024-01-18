Jan 18, 2024
Singapore Ex-Minister’s Graft Charges: ‘Kinky Boots’ and Soccer
(Bloomberg) -- Former Singapore transport minister S. Iswaran faces 27 charges, including two counts of corruption, 24 counts of obtaining “valuable things” from someone he had business dealings with as a public servant, and one for obstructing justice. He said he is innocent.
The charges are all related to dealings with property tycoon Ong Beng Seng and his businesses including Como Holdings UK Ltd. and Singapore GP Pte, the local organizer of the Formula One Grand Prix.
Here is the list of things Iswaran allegedly obtained and the wrongdoing he has been charged with:
2015
- Two tickets to the show Thriller worth about £200 ($254)
- Two tickets to the show The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time worth about £270
- Two tickets to a soccer match between West Ham United FC and Everton FC worth about £468
- Two tickets to a soccer match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC worth about £550
2016
- 10 tickets for the Green Room hospitality package at the 2016 Singapore F1 race worth about S$42,265 ($31,456)
2017
- 10 Green Room tickets for the 2017 Singapore Formula 1 race worth about S$42,265
- Five Boardwalk hospitality tickets for the 2017 Singapore Formula 1 race worth about S$40,000
- Four tickets to the show Book of Mormon worth about £540
- Four tickets to a soccer match between Chelsea FC and Southampton FC worth about £700
- Four tickets to the shows Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Part 2 worth about £1,000
- Four tickets to a soccer match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC worth about £1,100
- Four tickets to the show Kinky Boots worth about £300
2018
- Six tickets for the Twenty3 hospitality package at the 2018 Singapore F1 race worth about S$13,193.10
- 13 general admission tickets for the 2018 Singapore F1 race worth about S$16,744
- Four tickets to the show The Play That Goes Wrong worth about £380
- Four tickets to the show School of Rock worth about £560
- Four tickets to a soccer match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City FC worth at least £120
2019
- Four tickets to the show Hamilton worth about £400
- Four tickets to the show Waitress worth about £524
- Four tickets to the show Betrayal worth about £1,080
- Six Green Room tickets for the 2019 Singapore F1 race worth about S$26,643
- 16 general admission tickets for the 2019 Singapore F1 race worth about S$20,608
2021
- Two tickets to the show Back to the Future worth about £449
- Two tickets to the show &Juliet worth about £250
2022
- 10 Green Room tickets worth S$48,150 for the 2022 Singapore F1 race
- Eight Twenty3 tickets worth S$56,068 for the 2022 Singapore F1 race
- 32 general admission tickets worth S$41,216 for the 2022 Singapore F1 race
- Flight on Ong’s private plane from Singapore to Doha worth about $7,700
- One night’s stay at Four Seasons Doha worth about S$4,737.63
- Business class flight from Doha to Singapore worth about S$5,700
2023
- Alleged to have potentially obstructed the course of justice by making a repayment of S$5,700 to Singapore GP for the business class flight from Doha to Singapore that was taken on Dec. 11, 2022 at Ong’s expense
