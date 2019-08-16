(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Singapore exports posted another double-digit decline last month, in a further sign the city-state is on the edge of an economic downturn.

Non-oil domestic exports declined 11.2% in July from the same time last year, while electronics shipments slumped 24.2%, data from Enterprise Singapore showed Friday. While the contractions weren’t as large as economists expected, they marked the fifth straight month that both categories fell on a year-on-year basis.

Trade-reliant Singapore has faced greater headwinds moving into the second half of 2019 as global demand slides and as sparring between the U.S. and China, its two largest trading partners, disrupts the region’s supply chains.

Singapore’s government earlier this week slashed its forecast for 2019 economic growth to 0%-1%, from a previous projection of 1.5%-2.5%. That could mark the weakest year since 2009, after the economy grew at a 3.18% pace in 2018.

