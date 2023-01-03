(Bloomberg) -- Singapore is looking at additional support measures in the budget to help locals with cost of living issues over the coming year.

“We recognize the concerns that many people have about cost of living issues,” Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a speech Tuesday.

The city-state was looking at measures to support especially those in the more vulnerable and lower-income groups, Wong said. He is set to deliver the budget on Feb. 14.

Wong also noted the recent deluge of Covid-19 cases in China, saying Singapore is monitoring the impact and is prepared to take further action if required.

