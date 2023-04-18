(Bloomberg) -- The most expensive tickets worth about S$11,000 to this year’s Singapore Formula One Grand Prix race have all been snapped up.

Only a wait-list option is available to fans wanting to purchase a three-day Paddock Club ticket, priced at S$11,016 ($8,266), according to the event’s website. The tickets are the most expensive ever since Singapore began hosting the night race in 2008, according to the Straits Times newspaper.

This year’s race series kicks off on Sept. 15, its second following a Covid-induced hiatus.

Similar tickets for last year’s race sold out within six hours and were priced at around S$10,000. The Grand Prix in 2022 drew a record crowd of more than 300,000 visitors, its highest attendance since 2008, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Rapper Post Malone and pop singer Robbie Williams are among performers at this year’s race event.

