(Bloomberg) -- Singaporean authorities found 129 new community-transmitted Covid-19 cases, the Health Ministry said in a statement Monday.

Of those, 67 cases were linked to the existing KTV lounge and Jurong fishery port clusters, while 28 cases were unlinked. In addition, six imported cases were found, of which three were detected upon arrival to Singapore.

The Jurong Fishery Port cluster has spread far and wide, with cases detected at dozens of wet markets and hawker centers that sell raw and cooked food, the Health Ministry has reported. They said that’s likely due to fishmongers and stallholders visiting the port to collect produce to sell at their stalls.

The continued three-digit caseload comes even after stricter rules were introduced last week, including a ban on dining out and on some indoor activities. The restrictions will last until Aug. 18. However, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong has clarified that the stricter measures don’t indicate a reversal of the government’s intention to begin treating Covid as endemic.

As Singapore’s vaccination coverage increases, the city-state will be in a stronger position to relax measures, Gan said. New measures will be introduced in stages, with vaccinated people able to take part in more activities than non-vaccinated individuals.

