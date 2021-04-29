(Bloomberg) -- Singaporean authorities have found 16 new cases of coronavirus, all of which are in the local community, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the cases, seven are family members of an earlier case and they have placed under quarantine. Another eight are liked to a previous case and were detected after testing patients and staff in a hospital ward.

None of the cases were from the foreign worker dormitories where there has been a spate of re-infections.

Earlier, Singapore Steps Up Testing Foreign Workers in Dorms for Covid-19

