(Bloomberg) -- Singaporean authorities found 24 new cases of coronavirus locally with more than half coming from a cluster originating from Changi Airport, according to data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday.

Thirteen cases came from the airport cluster while another seven were linked to earlier infections. None were found in the foreign worker dormitories, while 28 imported cases were already placed in quarantine upon arrival to Singapore.

