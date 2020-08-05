Aug 5, 2020
Singapore Finds 908 Virus Cases as Most Worker Dorms Get Cleared
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore found an additional 908 cases of coronavirus infection with the bulk coming from foreign worker dormitories, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.
- These cases are made up mostly of dormitory residents who were tested during their isolation or quarantine period and were asymptomatic.
- The workers are among the final group being cleared and they are from dormitories with a high prevalence of COVID-19 infections.
- Singapore’s health ministry expects the daily case counts to be high for the coming days before tapering off as the government taskforce completes dormitory clearance.
- Government remains on track to clear all dormitories by Aug. 7, with exception of a few standalone blocks in these facilities that are for quarantine purposes. Roughly 9,700 workers are staying in these quarantine facilities.
- In the city-state’s wider community, there are four cases reported. There are another four imported cases, all of whom have been placed on stay-home notice when they arrived in Singapore.
