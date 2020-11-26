Nov 26, 2020
Singapore Finds First Local Covid-19 Case After Nearly Two Weeks
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore confirmed its first case of locally transmitted Covid-19 in almost two weeks, the country’s Ministry of Health said in a statement.
- The government said the case was identified in the community and there are no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories.
- There are also four imported cases of who have been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.
- Earlier, Singapore Marks Milestone in Virus Fight with No New Local Cases
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.