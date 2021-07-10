(Bloomberg) -- Singapore reported no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infections for the first time since late April.

There were six imported cases of the virus, all of whom were isolated upon arrival in Singapore, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

Singapore is moving to relax some Covid-19 restrictions as vaccinations progress and an outbreak of infections begins to quell after more than two months. The country is allowing bigger group sizes at restaurants from July 12, and will further ease curbs on dining, office work and events once half of its residents are fully vaccinated.

