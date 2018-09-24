(Bloomberg) -- Ride-hailing service providers Grab and Uber Technologies have been fined S$13 million ($9.5 million) by Singapore’s anti-trust regulator for violations related to their merger completed March 26.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said the companies infringed the country’s Competition Act with their "anti-competitive merger" which saw effective fares in the city-state rising between 10 percent and 15 percent post-deal.

"Potential competitors are hampered by exclusivities and cannot scale to compete effectively against Grab," the commission said in its statement.

Despite the recent entry by several small players into the ride-hailing market, Grab currently holds around 80 percent share, the regulator said.

Uber agreed to sell its Southeast Asian operations to Grab in March, getting a 27.5 percent stake in Grab as part of the deal.

