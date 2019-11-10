(Bloomberg) -- Singapore fintech startup M-DAQ Pte won the backing of Samsung Group’s venture capital fund in a bid to expand in South Korea and beyond.

With Samsung’s investment in its pre-series D round, the company’s valuation will exceed S$500 million ($368 million), up from S$250 million in November 2015, according to Chief Executive Officer Richard Koh. M-DAQ didn’t disclose the amount of Samsung’s investment.

“Samsung is a key investor who will be facilitating our strategic expansion in Korea within the Samsung ecosystem and externally as well,” according to a release by M-DAQ.

Other backers of M-DAQ include Ant Financial, EDBI, GSR Ventures, and Vickers Venture.

