(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s economy expanded at a slower pace than forecast in the second quarter, clouding the outlook for the export-reliant city state at a time when global trade risks are rising.

Trade-reliant Singapore benefited from a surge in electronics demand last year, but as the export boom moderates, economic growth is set to ease. Authorities are projecting growth of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent this year.

Risks are mounting though, not only because of tariff wars but also from strong oil prices, a global policy tightening cycle, and U.S. dollar appreciation. While the impact of the U.S.-China trade conflict so far has been limited, a worsening in those relations could have severe implications for the global economy, Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, warned last week.

On the domestic front, the government’s recent tightening of property curbs may slow the recovery in consumer demand, while putting the construction sector under more pressure.

Manufacturing shrank at an annualized 0.1 percent from the previous quarter, compared with a 21.3 percent jump in the prior three months

Construction contracted 14.6 percent; services expanded 2.5 percent

