(Bloomberg) -- Singapore and Germany have agreed to start a reciprocal green lane that allows for travel for business or official reasons, according to a joint statement.

Residents of Singapore and Germany will have to follow coronavirus prevention and public health measures agreed by both countries.

This reciprocal green lane could serve as a model for future similar arrangements between Singapore and other countries in Europe.

Operational details including health protocols and application processes will be announced in due course.

