(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s National Environment Agency and two of its officers have been charged for their involvement in a 2021 plant explosion that left two workers dead.

The NEA operated the Tuas Incineration Plant, where a localized explosion occurred on Sept. 23 2021, according to a press release by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment. NEA is a statutory board of the ministry.

Two NEA officers were killed in the incident, and another one had suffered serious injuries, according to a separate press statement from the agency. The NEA, which has been charged under the Workplace Safety and Health Act, will study the charge with its legal counsel.

An employer who breaches its duty to take reasonably practicable measures to ensure the safety and health of its employees can be fined up to S$500,000 ($378,000) under the law.

The workers had been conducting electrical maintenance work inside an electrical room when the explosion happened, MSE minister Grace Fu said in 2021. She will make a statement on the incident and the charges at the next parliament sitting in January.

The plant was decommissioned in 2022.

