(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s economic growth will likely remain weak, weighed down by subdued global demand and a downturn in the electronics cycle, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Across the region, uncertainty about U.S.-China trade tensions and oil prices remain the biggest risks, Jonathan Ostry, deputy director of the Asia Pacific department, said at a joint conference hosted by the IMF and the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Wednesday.

The IMF last week lowered Singapore’s growth forecast for this year to 0.5% and estimates expansion of 1% in 2020.

These are highlights from some of the other speakers at the event:

Edward Robinson, MAS chief economist:

Infrastructure spending in Southeast Asia expected to rise next year

There’s scope for targeted fiscal spending to enhance infrastructure

Choy Keen Meng, MAS executive director:

Asian policy makers have pragmatically come up with instruments, frameworks to deal with foreign exchange and capital flow volatility

Authorities need to have structural defenses against volatility, something Asian economies have done well to build since the Asian financial crisis

