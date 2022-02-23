(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s plans to ease some virus rules in phases, originally due to start on Feb. 25 and March 4, will be delayed.

This is in light of the current surge in daily cases and the extensive work involved in going through the detailed rules across different settings, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health on Thursday. Authorities will shortly announce the revised effective date, where rules will be consolidated and streamlined in one go instead. The country will keep to current rules in the meantime, it said.

The easing of some rules would have entailed allowing groups of five to visit homes at any one time, social gatherings of up to five people at workplaces, as well as the resumption of team sports.

